IMV (TSE:IMV) Stock Price Up 3.4%

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.80. Approximately 59,420 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 54,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

IMV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.24.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

