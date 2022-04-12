Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.58

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 4293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

INVVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

