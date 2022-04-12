Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.06.
About Innsuites Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)
