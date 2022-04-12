Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.06.

About Innsuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

