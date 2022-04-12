Insider Buying: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 50,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ALZN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. 1,808,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,924. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline includes AL001, an ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002, a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.

