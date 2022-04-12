Insider Selling: Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Sells C$233,035.00 in Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total transaction of C$233,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,777,282.33.

AAV opened at C$9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.93 and a 1-year high of C$10.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.16.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.9299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AAV shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 target price on Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.18.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.