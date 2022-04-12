Insider Selling: Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Sells C$233,035.00 in Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total transaction of C$233,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,777,282.33.
AAV opened at C$9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.93 and a 1-year high of C$10.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.16.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.9299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Advantage Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.
Featured Stories
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.