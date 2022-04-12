Insider Selling: AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells 282 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) insider Tonya Austin sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $17,368.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $95,332.94.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $112,698.06.

On Friday, February 11th, Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $169,245.30.

On Friday, January 14th, Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09.

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $59.90. 2,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,032. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.10. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 655,861 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AtriCure by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,286,000 after buying an additional 544,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,737,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $21,953,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in AtriCure by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,882,000 after acquiring an additional 203,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

