Insider Selling: H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Sells $97,802.25 in Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.80. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $59.17 and a 12 month high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

