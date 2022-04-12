Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells 20,014 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $930,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Doug Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $1,096,767.20.

Shares of PFSI opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

