Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Sells C$47,250.00 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$397,684.35.
Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$4.69 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$3.95 and a one year high of C$8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.85. The firm has a market cap of C$830.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62.
Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$74.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.
