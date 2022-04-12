International Business Machines (IBM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect International Business Machines to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IBM opened at $126.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.20. The company has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

