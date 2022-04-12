International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.60.

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.50 ($2.72) to €2.30 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of ICAGY stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 174,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $6.04.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.