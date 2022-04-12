Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IKTSY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($86.06) to GBX 6,236 ($81.26) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intertek Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,157.50.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $67.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.93. Intertek Group has a one year low of $61.42 and a one year high of $87.50.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

