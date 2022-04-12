Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.90 ($3.15).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.10 ($3.37) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.59) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($2.93) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.35 ($2.55) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.45) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.60) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.51).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

