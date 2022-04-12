Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,673. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.15. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.20 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $102.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.44.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

