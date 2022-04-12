Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUPGet Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,817,530 shares.The stock last traded at $26.72 and had previously closed at $26.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP)

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

