Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Invesco by 27.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Invesco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

