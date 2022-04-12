Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.
Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.
In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Invesco by 27.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Invesco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Invesco (Get Rating)
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco (IVZ)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money In Bull Markets and Bear Markets
- What’s Going On At Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)?
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.