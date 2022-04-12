Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.90

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 1138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

