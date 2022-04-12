Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of VVR opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $4.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $275,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

