Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 126,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 49,179 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,616,000.

Shares of XMLV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,725. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.43. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

