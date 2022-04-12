Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0421 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE VTN opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.02. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) by 166.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

