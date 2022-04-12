Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $5.54 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 3.0% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $306.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

