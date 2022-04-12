Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,761 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 34.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 25,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRM stock opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.53 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 159.36%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,503 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

