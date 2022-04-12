iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.29% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $907,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,688,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,839,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,921,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,600,000.

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.65. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $62.73.

