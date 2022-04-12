iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.74

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.74 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 389837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.91.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.