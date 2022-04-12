iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 659,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 26,471,128 shares.The stock last traded at $199.70 and had previously closed at $196.54.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.67.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.