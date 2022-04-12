iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $201.29 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $183.77 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.38.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

