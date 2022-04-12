iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 391,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.63 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.81.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
