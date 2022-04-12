Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 143.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Itron were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 25.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Itron by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 365,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,629,000 after buying an additional 47,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

