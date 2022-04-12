IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ISEE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $17.00 on Monday. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $89,042.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,682 shares of company stock worth $2,985,631. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 101,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 709,143 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 76,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,113,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

