J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at KeyCorp

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JBHT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.05.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $170.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

