Jack Nielsen Sells 5,266 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 5,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $264,616.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $51,350.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $118,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jack Nielsen sold 27,851 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $1,399,234.24.

On Monday, March 28th, Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $2,159,290.98.

On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $949,022.20.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $329,654.88.

On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $295,094.80.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,593 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.