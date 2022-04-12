Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.44. 160,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,274,931. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.46 and a 200 day moving average of $216.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

