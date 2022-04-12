Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 16,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.87. 241,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,212,959. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.27.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.