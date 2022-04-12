Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 306 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of NIKE by 82.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $237,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,999 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $126.79. 148,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,337,942. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.71 and a 200 day moving average of $151.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

