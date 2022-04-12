Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 414,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,677,000 after buying an additional 28,973 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

NYSE J opened at $142.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day moving average of $135.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

