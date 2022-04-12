James Kihara Sells 1,025 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at $65,812.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Kihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, James Kihara sold 359 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $8,544.20.

Shares of ACAD opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 46,947 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,644 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

