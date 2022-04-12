Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 108,806 The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 108,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEV opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. The Lion Electric Company has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

