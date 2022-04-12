Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 144.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,018,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at about $2,010,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $34,634,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,693,274 shares of company stock valued at $60,950,606 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

SentinelOne Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.