Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 868,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,502,000 after purchasing an additional 154,696 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.23. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 400.01%.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

