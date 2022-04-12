Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 130.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,982,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,177,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 278.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,539 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,041,000 after purchasing an additional 488,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 23.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 647,288 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,830,000 after purchasing an additional 187,001 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $284,309.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,169 shares of company stock worth $3,659,364. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

