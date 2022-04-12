Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,876,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 95,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

