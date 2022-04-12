Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,003 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SouthState by 136.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,023 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SouthState in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in SouthState by 24.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 120,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SouthState by 18.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in SouthState by 3.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.99. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.83.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

