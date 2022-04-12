Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Novavax by 139.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at about $64,873,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 173.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 117,238 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 177.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after acquiring an additional 88,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,107,000 after acquiring an additional 74,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.86.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day moving average is $130.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.