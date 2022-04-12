Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MQ. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after buying an additional 25,444,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,703,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,961,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Marqeta by 9,920.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,503,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,247,000 after buying an additional 1,488,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marqeta by 2,705.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 692,716 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

