Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Up 866.2% in March

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 866.2% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPXGY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.78. 47,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. Japan Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, securities options, commodity futures, and commodity index futures trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publishes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

