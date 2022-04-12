Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Up 866.2% in March

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 866.2% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JPXGY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.78. 47,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. Japan Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.05.
Japan Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Exchange Group (JPXGY)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.