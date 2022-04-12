JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter worth about $8,565,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JD.com by 60.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,985,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,112,000 after buying an additional 1,504,113 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 26.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JD.com by 102.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 26.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average is $72.91. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

