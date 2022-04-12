Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 4,050 Price Target

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,050 ($52.78) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 147.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,806.15 ($49.60).

Shares of LON ASC traded up GBX 100.23 ($1.31) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,638.23 ($21.35). 981,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,171. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,809.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,258.71. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,514 ($71.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

