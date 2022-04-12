Jefferies Financial Group Comments on First Horizon Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Horizon in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

First Horizon stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

