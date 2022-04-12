Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Globe Life Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globe Life in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

GL opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514 in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

