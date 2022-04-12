Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€260.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €260.00 ($282.61) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($271.74) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($292.39) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HSBC set a €281.00 ($305.43) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($277.17) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €240.00 ($260.87) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €247.33 ($268.84).
ALV stock traded up €2.35 ($2.55) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €219.30 ($238.37). The company had a trading volume of 945,463 shares. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($181.85) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($224.78). The business has a 50 day moving average of €213.11 and a 200 day moving average of €208.18.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Read More
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.